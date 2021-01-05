Going pro in a pandemic - Dlugosz's thinking big!

Karol Dlugosz in fight action at the Ulster Elite Championship

With boxing clubs across the nation remaining closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been speculation as to how many people will lose interest in the sport.

Carl Frampton has previously told BBC Sport he worries "kids will be lost forever" because of the ongoing lockdown and fellow Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna has also noted that pro boxers only get "paid buttons for the first three or four years" of their career.

It might surprise some then that anyone would want to turn to professional boxing as a career choice amidst a global pandemic.

But that's exactly what Ballymoney boxer Karol Dlugosz has chosen to do.

"Going pro, I always wanted to achieve something, I never wanted to be like the average person." he said.

"I'm just working class you know, but I never wanted my life to look like I was just going to work and go back home. "

The 26-year-old was born in the small Polish village of Łaskarzew and moved to Northern Ireland when he was 13, boxing for Antrim town's Scorpion club before recently locating to the Immaculata boxing gym in Belfast, where he still trains.

Dlugosz had his triumphant pro debut in his native country on the newly formed Queensbury Poland's inaugural show in November.

Cutting weight and making contacts

The fighter, who is a labourer by trade, won two amateur Ulster Elite heavyweight titles successively, gaining the Scorpion club its first ever Elite title in 2019 and winning again with Immaculata in February 2020.

But how does one even go pro? Some boxers might be discovered, or encouraged by their amateur coaches, but Dlugosz took things into his own hands.

"After I won my first Ulster Elite, I messaged Fiodor Lapin on social media, who is the head coach of the Knockout Promotions gym in Poland and he didn't reply to me for two months. Whenever he did, they had a training camp in Manchester because they had a Polish cruiserweight world champion getting ready for defending his title.

"Then he invited me to Manchester where I spent one week, and I met him and a businessman who is friendly with Frank Warren. That's when they started putting everything together to make Queensbury Poland."

All smiles from Karol Dlugosz as he meets up with Commonwealth light heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur

Queensbury Poland was founded by high-profile British fight promoter Warren and leading Polish fight figure Mariusz Krawczynski.

Krawczynski had Dlugosz spar with current Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur for three rounds, to "see what he was capable of".

"It took about maybe two years to put everything together," Karol noted. "At the start I didn't hear much, and I thought to myself, this is just another businessman looking to make some money out of boxing and I never wanted to become a journeyman to be used for somebody's profits."

Dropping from 91kg at amateur level to 79kg to fight at light-heavyweight in the pro game might seem dramatic to some, but Dlugosz shrugged that "it's just something you need to do".

Contenders or journeymen?

The fighter said that going pro "was a long time coming" and struggles to understand why anyone would choose to become a professional boxer for any other reason than global success.

"I'm interested myself to know why a lot of other people go pro, because I notice a lot of journeymen and think, what's the point in having the record of say, 10 fights and six losses?

"You earn a little bit of money but you're being there basically as a punchbag for the up-and-coming guys, what's the point?

"It's all about the levels. I think I was a decent amateur. I know myself that I under achieved big time, but I'm not going to change the past."

British boxing has been suspended for the month of January due to a surge in coronavirus cases, but luckily for Dlugosz his second pro bout is set to be in Poland again on 27 February.

He is "expecting a better performance" this time after after his four-round debut.

"The guy didn't like being pressed so I just kept going forward but I looked like a 16-year-old kid, one-dimensional, whereas I can box, fight and figure out my opponent. I've boxed better guys at amateur level.

"I have to work my way up and prove myself to the guys that I signed with that I can potentially become a world class professional. It's all a working progress. I'm still like a baby because it's all different and new.

"Amateur boxing is like a sprint whereas in professional boxing, it's a different pace. Like three or four rounds is similar but when you go up to six - my next two or three fights will be four-rounders but then later that will increase to six and so on."

"When I was younger, I wanted to be like this guy or that guy, but now I've grown up I just want to be me and show what I can give. I think my first fight, I tried to be someone else but now I want to step into the ring and just do me."