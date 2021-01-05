McComb was to fight Gavin Gwynne for the Commonwealth belt on 22 January

Belfast boxer Sean McComb has been trying to "remain positive" following the postponement of his Commonwealth lightweight title fight.

The bout against Gavin Gwynne for the vacant rainbow-coloured belt was set for 22 January in Wakefield, on the undercard of Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor's European bantamweight title fight.

It has since been delayed following the cancellation of all UK boxing events in January, as ruled by the British Boxing Board of Control on Sunday.

"It's a bit of a kick in the teeth and I'm disappointed but I just have to try and remain positive," said McComb.

"I'm keeping the weight down and training away, but it's just one of those things."

The BBBofC said events under their jurisdiction would not take place because of the impact the spike in Covid-19 in cases has had on the NHS.

Although the West Belfast fighter said he understands "medical staff are needed in other departments", he admitted that the news was "hard to take."

"I can't have much more to be honest, it's taken too much," he told BBC Sport NI.

"My camp lasts 10 weeks and I have a baby on the way. That's too much time to spend away from a young family just for a show to be cancelled."

Staying on track mentally and physically

The former European bronze medallist decided to move down to lightweight last year, following his comfortable super-lightweight defeat over Mauro Maximiliano Godoy in February.

He added that the uncertainty of when his fight will now be has taken a psychological toll, given his self-discipline in staying on track over the festive period.

"I was only three weeks out from the fight and I was more than ready to go. I was the lightest I've been. My weight was brilliant all over Christmas. I stuck to what I had to do and was very strict.

"I had a Christmas dinner, but everything was weighed down to what I needed. For example, 100g of turkey and 100g of potatoes, loads of veg - no roasties or good stuff on the plate!

"I still enjoyed it but obviously everyone's eating cheesecakes and stuff and I'm sitting there in the corner feeling sorry for myself, but I kept reminding myself over and over again it would be worth it in three weeks' time.

"But then to a get a phone call a few days after Christmas to say it's not even on now, it's very disappointing."

This is the second show the 28-year-old has had cancelled in the last 12 months due to the coronavirus crisis, along with the bout he was due to have with Welshman Craig Evans in April.

'I'd take a world title over the lottery'

Two cancelled fights also mean two cancelled paydays, but 'The Public Nuisance', as he is known, said he is more focused on belts than pay cheques.

"I aspire to progress to the world stage and I'll always be that way. I'm very hard on myself and money isn't a motivator. I don't want to beat up bums and get paid for it.

"I'd like to be European champion at the very least by the end of this year. I don't want to make any defences for the Commonwealth title. I want to progress onto the EBU and onto a world level, so say inter-continental titles.

"I don't care who's in front of me, I'll fight them. And I believe I'll beat them.

"I don't want to be hanging around in another 10-week camp just to defend a belt against someone that's not going to make me progress in the rankings for a world title.

"If I had the chance to win the lottery or win a world title, I always want to win the world title. When you dedicate your life to something, you want to reach your full potential and reach the pinnacle of that sport.

"I don't care about the lottery - I don't even do the lottery to begin with!"

'I know I'll get there in the end'

The former Holy Trinity amateur, who is now under the management of MTK Global, hopes his Commonwealth title fight will be rescheduled for the end of February or early March.

"Again, it's just really hard when you think about where I could be right now and where I am, it's just not good enough for myself. I know MTK and everyone around me are doing everything in their power to do the best for me.

"That's why I remain positive, because I know they're working behind the scenes to get me in a show as soon as possible.

"I know I'll get there in the end but just, time's ticking!"