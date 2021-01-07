Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Steven Ward's exhibition bout against strongman Hafthor Bjornsson on Saturday has been switched from Iceland to Dubai because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The 30-year-old from Belfast won his first fight at cruiserweight in September, securing a points victory over Englishman Jone Volau.

Ward hopes to challenge for a British title at his new weight, having secured a 13th win in 14 professional fights.

The 30-year-old won the WBO European light-heavyweight title in 2019.