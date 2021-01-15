Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Povetkin and Anthony Joshua are the only men to beat Whyte

Briton Dillian Whyte will have the chance to get his revenge against Alexander Povetkin as Matchroom Boxing confirmed their rematch for 6 March.

The Russian, 41, produced a stunning knockout win in the fifth-round of their WBC interim title bout in August.

Whyte, 32, was originally set to meet Povetkin for a second time in late November 2020 at Wembley Arena.

However, the fight was postponed after the the veteran Russian tested positive for Covid-19.

Campbell Hatton, 19, son of ex-world champion Ricky Hatton, will make his professional debut on the same card.

Promoters Matchroom also announced that Leeds fighter Josh Warrington will defend his IBF featherweight title against Mexican Mauricio Lara on 13 February.

Warrington, 30, has not fought since October 2019 when he stopped Sofiane Takoucht in two rounds in the third defence of his belt. He was expected to fight WBA champion Xu Can of China, external-link but that clash is expected to take place later in the year.

Meanwhile, Briton Lawrence Okolie, 28, will face Pole Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title on 20 March. The contest was scheduled for last month, but had to be postponed when Glowacki tested positive for Covid-19.

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron, 29, makes the first defence of her WBC super-lightweight world title against Puerto Rico's Melissa Hernandez on the undercard.

Welterweight Conor Benn, 24, the son of former British world middleweight and super middleweight champion Nigel Benn, defends his WBA continental title against Canadian-Colombian boxer Samuel Vargas on 10 April.

British Commonwealth middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, 29, will defend her WBO title on the undercard against a yet unnamed opponent.

And Briton Josh Kelly, 26, will have a title shot on 20 February when he takes on Russian David Avanesyan for his EBU welterweight belt.