Herring will defend his WBO super featherweight title against Carl Frampton in London on 27 February

Jamel Herring's reason is embroidered into his shorts in every fight.

Boxers talk of keeping their primary motivation at the forefront of their mind. Rationally, you need a reason to put yourself through the brutality.

Herring's is Ariyanah, his daughter who passed away from sudden death infant syndrome, or SIDS, in 2009 aged just two months old.

When the New Yorker, now aged 35, steps into the ring on 27 February to make the third defence of his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton, he will bring Ariyanah inside the ropes with him as always.

"It's just a reminder of what I'm fighting for," says Herring.

"She basically keeps me on a straight path. That's why you don't ever see me out there in the media doing ugly things, because I have a conscience and I believe that my daughter is always looking over me.

"I take those things with me. I say 'listen, there's so many people behind you and they still really support you. You owe it to them to go out there and give it your all'."

Extending the Marines boxing heritage

Herring thrives on having a purpose. It is what pushes him to keep going, to create a legacy in the places that mean the most to him.

It is what drove him to enlist in the US Marine Corps in 2003 having graduated from high school, the best way he could think of serving his country in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on his home city.

Through two tours in Iraq, his love for boxing never waned. He became fascinated by the history of the sport within the Marines, and vowed to become create a new chapter of his own.

Ex-Marines Ken Norton and Leon Spinks were both heavyweight champions in the late 1970s, and Spinks' world title win over Muhammad Ali remains one of the sport's great upsets.

"That plays a huge part of where I'm at now," says Herring.

"Because where Carl wants to make history for his country, which I greatly respect, I want to continue that Marine Corps tradition and make history in my own right, in terms of becoming maybe a two-division world champion in the future."

Former US Marine Leon Spinks pulled off one of the great heavyweight shocks to beat Muhammad Ali in their 1978 world title fight

Just as making his own piece of boxing history with the Marines is important to Herring, so too is writing his name into the boxing annals of his home, Long Island.

"Long Island only has three world champions, Buddy McGirt, Chris Algieri and myself," says Herring.

"But they've never been two-divisional world champions, so those are the things I look at."

'A throwback, old-school world champion'

It is not unusual or indeed unreasonable for boxers to acknowledge, after giving all of themselves to the game for so many years, that they are no longer enamoured by the sport.

Although no longer the case since joining forces with trainer Jamie Moore, Frampton himself admitted there were times that he kept going as a means of providing for his family as opposed to out of love for craft.

Herring remains taken by boxing and, despite being the man in possession of the belt, was open to bringing his title away from home comforts in order to prove himself in front of some of boxing's most partisan crowds.

Before the pandemic, Belfast's Windsor Park was being considered as venue for the contest.

Herring has sparred with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (middle) in preparation for his meeting with Frampton

"The title is 'world' champion, I want to be that throwback, old-school fighter that fought everywhere," insists Herring, who has been sparring with undefeated welterweight world champion Terence Crawford in preparation for the fight.

"It sucks that I can't experience that European atmosphere whether it was in Belfast or London.

"My 2012 Olympic teammate Errol Spence I kind of envied him when he went over to fight Kell Brook because even though he was the visitor, the atmosphere was amazing in that fight and I wanted to be a part of something like that in my own career.

"Things happen. It wasn't Carl's fault, it wasn't my fault, we're going through a pandemic."

'Why would I take it for granted?'

Like Frampton, Herring is not interested in exchanging verbal barbs before the bell.

Aside from it not being in either fighter's nature, the lack of a press-tour and any live events in the presence of crowds mean chances to chirp are fewer.

When the date comes around, there will be a peculiar feel to a highly-anticipated fight being held without a live audience.

Both boxers experienced this once in 2020, shaking off the ring-rust with expected wins in the summer.

Herring's victory over Jonathan Oquendo in September was an ugly affair which ended with his Puerto Rican opponent being disqualified for headbutting.

Herring's uninspired performance raised eyebrows although not, insists the American, from inside the dressing room.

"They didn't think I was going to win my (world title) fight against Masayuki Ito but I made that look pretty easy," said Herring, who had to initially suspend the fight against Oquendo having tested positive for Covid-19.

Herring became world champion by beating Masayuki Ito in May 2019

"The same goes for this fight. It's no secret people look at my last fight in September, even though I was going through so much with my health, they think that I'm just falling off."

This, unsurprisingly, is not a view shared by the man himself.

Herring has been through worse than a sub-par performance that ended in victory.

He is happy to keep moving forward, fighting towards creating a legacy in a sport that gives him every bit as much as he gives it.

"Boxing for me has been therapeutic," he says.

"I've suffered loss in life. I lost a daughter, I lost friends in the military. I always look back and don't take things for granted.

"There are people that are willing to do anything to be in the position that you are now, and why would you want to take that for granted?"