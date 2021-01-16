The exhibition fight between Belfast boxer Steven Ward and Icelander Hafthor Bjornsson ended in a draw.

The three-round contest took place in Dubai on Friday but the result was only revealed on Saturday.

Game of Thrones actor Bjornsson, crowned the World's Strongest Man in 2018, was making his boxing debut.

The fight came alive in the second round when cruiserweight Ward, nine stones lighter than his opponent, went down before responding well.

The 30-year-old Belfast fighter had the upper hand against the 156kg (24.5 stone), 6ft 9in Icelander in round three before the tie was declared a draw.

Bjornsson, whose sheer size and presence saw him gain worldwide notoriety in the role of Ser Gregor Clegane in HBO's Game of Thrones. was using the fight as practice ahead of taking on long-time strongman rival and 2017 world champion Eddie Hall in what is being dubbed 'the heaviest fight in history' in September.

Ward's cruiserweight opponents weigh roughly 91kg and - having spent most of his professional career at light-heavyweight - he is most used to fighting those around the 79kg mark.

"I thought he looked great, I've never seen a big man that size move so well. I got a bit careless and he hit me a shot that shook me to my boots," said Ward.

Bjornsson said: "I want to thank Steven because not everyone would step into the ring with a guy that weighs so much more than him. It was great and I can't wait now to get back home and keep training to get better.

"I have been training in boxing now for just over six months and I have huge respect for the sport. I know how much hard work you have to put in."

When asked if he has a message for Hall, Bjornsson added: "If you do not take it seriously I will knock you out in the first round. You have to train seriously."