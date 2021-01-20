Former Glasgow Warriors player Nick Campbell is set to make his professional boxing debut

Nick Campbell's rugby experience is the perfect launch pad ahead of his professional boxing debut, says the former Glasgow Warriors lock.

Campbell, 31, spent eight years playing top level rugby with Warriors and Jersey Reds before hanging up his boots in 2017 to pursue his boxing dream.

After four years as an amateur he won 11 of 15 amateur fights, claiming the Scottish super-heavyweight title.

"Rugby is one of the toughest sports in the world," Campbell told BBC Scotland.

"You might not be getting punched in the head, but there is a lot that can go wrong. It is very taxing on the body you need to look after yourself, you need to live the life, very similar to boxing.

"It is a lifestyle, it is not a case of turning up at a fight and just fighting. It is the 10 weeks prior to that that really matter. I have done that in another sport, I know what is required, I know what it takes and the sacrifices that need to be made and I am willing to do it."

Glasgow-born Campbell hopes to makes his debut in the senior ranks over the next few weeks. At 6ft, 7in and weighing 18 stone he made his mark in rugby's second row, but his decision to try and do the same in boxing was borne out of following in the footsteps of two previous generations of the Campbell family.

He said: "It is not a case of me being a guy who has walked off the street and went 'I quite fancy having a go at boxing', I have always had an interest in boxing. My grandfather was a professional boxer, my dad boxed when he was young, I boxed when I was young before I started taking rugby seriously at about 14 or 15.

"There is nothing to lose and everything to gain. I enjoyed my eight years of professional rugby, but life takes you off on funny paths sometimes and this one has ended up with me becoming a professional boxer."

While he still lives in Jersey, Campbell will use Northern Ireland as his training base, having signed with Belfast promoter Mark Dunlop.

While he is refusing to look too far ahead Campbell admits it "is the dream" to one day become the first Scottish heavyweight to get his hands on the British, Commonwealth or World belts.

"I am not the type of person who would just do something for the sake of doing it, I have turned professional with an ambition to achieve titles and be involved in some exciting fights and some big nights for Scottish boxing," he said.

'When I initially started boxing my goal was just to win the Scottish championship so I have already surpassed that goal, so who knows where it could end up."