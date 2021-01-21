Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Warrington won the IBF world featherweight title in 2018

British featherweight Josh Warrington has vacated the IBF world title after the sanctioning body insisted he must face mandatory challenger Kid Galahad.

Warrington, 30, is due to fight Mexican Mauricio Lara on 13 February.

He then hoped to face China's Xu Can in a world-title unification bout.

"It's disappointing we couldn't have the IBF Title on the line, but I can't let those decisions stand in the way of me going down in British boxing history by facing the very best," he said.

Warrington won the IBF belt by beating Lee Selby at Elland Road in 2018 and he defended it by beating Carl Frampton, Galahad and Sofiane Takoucht.

A second bout with Galahad was due according to the IBF, leaving Warrington with the option of facing the Sheffield fighter for a second time or vacating the title in order to pursue the likes of Xu and WBC world featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.