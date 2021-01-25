Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In this week's Fight Talk we discuss reports that future hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao could be taking on lightweight contender Ryan Garcia in 2021 and look at whether UFC star Conor McGregor will return to boxing after his weekend loss in the Octagon.

Plus there's news that heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk may fight Briton Joe Joyce for the interim WBO belt, paving the way for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to contest for the undisputed title.

Garcia to fight Pacquiao next?

Despite turning 42 last month, Manny Pacquiao is still going strong.

The Filipino legend has had 71 professional fights, held world titles in eight weight classes and is the current WBA super-welterweight champion.

But having been inactive since beating Keith Thurman in 2019 - and with perhaps only a few fights left in his illustrious career - who will we see Pacquiao fighting next?

Well, there's a new kid on the block who could be the answer.

American lightweight Ryan Garcia, who beat Briton Luke Campbell earlier this month, has posted on social media that he will be taking on Pacquiao next...

Garcia, 22, was only 13 months old when Pacquiao won his first world title.

With the age gap and Garcia's huge profile - including over eight million Instagram followers - the match-up would undoubtedly generate huge interest.

But many boxing fans are frustrated that Garcia may be pursuing a blockbuster fight with Pacquiao, who is two divisions above him, rather than taking on the likes of lightweight champions Gervonta 'Tank' Davis or Devin Haney…

Pacquiao-McGregor off the cards?

Pacquiao-Garcia could have edged even closer this weekend after UFC star Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland's McGregor famously crossed disciplines to boxing when he took on - and lost - to American Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Ahead of McGregor's battle with Poirier, Pacquiao hinted that the two could get it on in a boxing ring this year…

But all that changed within the space of an hour…

The boxing media suggest that any chance of Pacquiao-McGregor is now dead in the water…

If McGregor does make a return to boxing, a more likely option could be YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

The American has won his two professional bouts, albeit against fellow social media star Ali Eson Gib and former NBA basketballer Nate Robinson.

Paul, 24, had previously suggested he was willing to offer up $50m dollars to fight McGregor. But he seems to have now revised that offer…

Usyk-Joyce could pave way for undisputed Fury-Joshua clash

Over in the heavyweight division, it is now looking increasingly likely that an all-British superfight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Anthony Joshua could happen in 2021.

The Gypsy King is already predicting an early finish…

While 'AJ' subtly hinted he's after the one belt that eludes him…

But will Joshua-Fury be for all of the belts in the heavyweight division?

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk is mandatory for Joshua's WBO strap but he may be willing to step aside and take on Briton Joe Joyce instead, according to Fury's co-promoter.

The winner of Usyk-Joyce "then becomes the 'interim' champion," Queensbury Promotion's Frank Warren told Talksport.

"But then the winner of Fury vs Joshua would have to defend against Usyk or Joe, or vacate the title."

Joyce, who is coming off a spectacular win over Daniel Dubois in November, lost to Usyk in the amateurs. But the Londoner is taking snow chances with his training as he looks to gain revenge...

Former cruiserweight king Usyk, who overcame Briton Derek Chisora in November, is considered by many as a pound-for-pound star, but trainer Ben Davison is expecting a close fight...

'Got me ready for chinning Groves'

And finally, we'll end on yet another Carl Froch belter.

The former super-middleweight champion was casually viewing an Instagram live between fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr and promoter Kalle Sauerland.

In preparation for his second bout with George Groves at Wembley Arena in 2014, Froch sparred with Eubank Jr. On the Instagram live, the 'Cobra' took yet another opportunity to mention that win over Groves by commenting "Got me ready for chinning Groves"…

Although he didn't mention the 80,000 fans in attendance, which he so often likes to do.

And if that wasn't enough, when asked by the promoter if he fancied another spar with Eubank Jr, the 43-year-old listed off a few more wins on his record…

Never change, Carl.