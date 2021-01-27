Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Hannah Rankin will face former two-weight world champion Kholosa Ndobayini in Cape Town, South Africa on 12 March.

Rankin, 30, has not fought since she was stopped for the first time in her career in the seventh round against Savannah Marshall in October last year.

Her record stands at nine wins from 14 fight.

South African Ndobayini has 13 wins from 22 fights, but has lost her last two contests.