Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Steven Ward was a 59-55 winner on points against Jone Volau in Wakefield last September

Belfast boxer Steven Ward is to fight Kazakh Kamshybek Kunkabayev for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific cruiserweight title in Kazakhstan on 27 February.

Former WBO European light-heavyweight champion Ward beat Jone Volau on his cruiserweight debut last September.

The 30-year-old was also recently involved in an exhibition bout with strongman Thor Bjornsson.

Ward has won 13 of his 14 fights in the paid ranks while Kunkabayev has won his two professional contests.

The Kazakh fighter won a silver medal at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships as an amateur.

Ward's sole defeat came against against Latvian Ricards Bolotniks in Brentford in December 2019.

Head of MTK Kazakhstan Askar Salikbayev said: "We're delighted to be bringing this amazing event to Almaty next month, featuring a superb main event between Steven Ward and Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

"Kunkabayev is an incredible talent, and faces a tough test against Ward, who deserves a lot of credit for coming to Almaty for this fight."