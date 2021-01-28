Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in August before her victory over Miriam Gutierrez in November

World champion boxer Katie Taylor has won the RTE Sportsperson of the Year award for the second time.

The Bray fighter rounded off a successful 202 by enjoying a dominant points win over Miriam Gutierrez in November to defend her four world lightweight titles.

That made it 17 consecutive professional victories for the 34-year-old.

November also saw her named Ring magazine's number one female boxer.

Limerick hurlers lifted the RTE Team of the Year prize after winning the clean sweep of the league, Munster championship and All-Ireland hurling title, while their boss John Kiely won the manager's award.