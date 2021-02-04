Docherty (right) during his 2019 win over Wilmer Gonzalez in Glasgow

Scottish prospect John Docherty considered quitting boxing after his first professional defeat, but is now refocused on reaching the top after some paternal advice.

The Inverness super-middleweight, 23, suffered a surprise loss to Jack Cullen at Wembley Arena in November.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist had won his first nine pro fights and aims to return in April.

"I have to show people that I am a lot better than that," said Docherty.

"My last camp I fell out of love with the sport but now I am back on the horse and ready to go."

A unanimous points decision against Cullen in London, left Docherty "really depressed" and considering his future in the sport.

"I had six weeks of speaking to no one," he told BBC Scotland. "I didn't want to box any more, I was quitting. Basically, my dad got me back round to it.

"He didn't beg me to go back he just said 'it is your choice, all those years you have put into the boxing and you are just going to let it go like that'. I had a long four weeks thinking about it after that."

Now the former British junior champion is aiming high again but knows he can ill afford any more slips in the ring.

"I still believe I can get to a world title, that is still in my mind," he said.

"I cannot take any more, not even losses, but bad performances, my next two fights are my main fights, I have got to look unbelievable. Where I think I can go there is no way I can lose to that calibre of opponent again or look bad."