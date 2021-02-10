Dubois was counted out against Joyce with heavy swelling to his left eye

Daniel Dubois says he is still waiting for doctors to clear him to box again after the eye injury he sustained in defeat by Joe Joyce in November.

The British heavyweight suffered a broken eye socket and nerve damage in a first career defeat.

He hopes he can return to the ring to prove those who accused him of being a 'quitter' wrong.

"When I come back I want to see them, get in the ring with them, and show how much of a quitter I am," said Dubois.

Former world champion Carl Frampton and ex-British champion Matt Macklin were among those who said Dubois "quit" when he was counted out in the 10th round against Joyce.

The 23-year-old's left eye was severely swollen and he sought specialist advice on the injury immediately afterwards.

"I'm waiting to get the doctors' all clear report back," Dubois told The Queensberry Lowdown. external-link "Then I'll know whether I can move forward or not really.

"They told me it should be five months or so. It's been about three months.

"Right now I want to vent my frustration, get back in the gym, get on course and see what level I'm at."

Dubois decided to part ways with trainer Martin Bowers but has retained his services as a manager.

He will instead work with trainers Jimmy Tibbs and Mark Tibbs, who have guided British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in recent years.

'A long way back' - analysis

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

I was trying to think back as to how difficult a task it has been with boxers with the kind of profile Dubois had to come back from a shock defeat. I was thinking of Amir Khan losing to Breidis Prescott in 2008. Many had written the obituary of Khan's career but he came back to win a world title. So there are inspirational examples out there for Dubois but it's going to be a long way back.

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

It is going to be a long way back. It's going to be hard and under scrutiny. I don't think we are in a position in boxing at the moment to give him too many easy touches. People will demand it, fans will demand it in this day and age. It's the way our sport works now - we are quite brutal and our fans are quite brutal.

I'd have no problem giving him two or three very easy fights at his age. We need to know where his head is and where his eye is physically with the damage sustained. What is the point of putting him in a 50-50 when we don't know the state of those?