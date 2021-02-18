Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McComb has won all 11 of his professional bouts

Sean McComb believes his bid to win the Commonwealth lightweight title will be helped by not having the "added distractions" of fans inside the arena.

McComb will take on Gavin Gwynne for the vacant lightweight belt behind closed doors in Bolton on Friday.

The bout was originally scheduled for 22 January but was postponed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"It was strange fighting with no fans in August, but I'll be more familiar with it this time," said McComb.

"To be honest I sort of enjoyed it, as there was no added distractions."

Unbeaten McComb secured a comfortable points victory over England's Siar Ozgul in a super-lightweight contest in Wakefield in August before moving down to lightweight for his fight with Welshman Gwynne.

That was the 28-year-old's first experience of fighting behind closed doors since the start of the pandemic, and the Belfast fighter hopes that not having to worry about entertaining the fans once again against Gwynne can help him stay "fully switched on."

"Once you hit fight week and you're in the bubble and the hotel, you're fully focused," added McComb.

"It meant I focused a bit earlier than I usually would for a fight, and it allowed me to go over my game plan a bit more and get my mind set on the task ahead.

"Going into the fight the only thing you then need to worry about is your performance, not entertaining crowds or entertaining anybody else, just staying fully switched on."

While McComb boasts a perfect professional record of 11 wins from 11 bouts, Gwynne has suffered two losses in his 12 fights, including a sixth-round stoppage defeat by another Belfastman, James Tennyson, in August.

Belfast's James Tennyson secured a sixth-round stoppage win over Gwynne in August

"I've seen Gwynne box on two occasions against James Tennyson and Joe Cordina, and I thought he performed well but was just beat by two good opponents," said McComb.

"I'm expecting a tough, competitive Commonwealth title fight."

While McComb is hopeful of securing his first title, Gwynne has questioned the former Holy Trinity amateur's lightweight credentials and has said he expects the Belfast southpaw to "stay on the back foot" on Friday.

"I've seen McComb fight on a few MTK Fight Night events, and I'm expecting him to stay on the back foot," said Gwynne, 30.

"He won't want to be in close with me, as I'll stop him quick if he does.

"McComb was a big super-lightweight, so I don't know how he will make the weight. I'm not a small lightweight by any stretch either.

"I boxed for my first title within seven fights and I've been in with some good lads that stands me in good stead.

"I have learned a lot from the massive fights I've had, and I'm going to win this fight in style. I've beaten unbeaten fighters before and you will see it again."