Warrington (left) had won all 30 of his professional fights coming into Saturday's contest

Josh Warrington said he has no plans to retire following his loss to Mauricio Lara and has received advice from British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

The British featherweight suffered the first defeat of his career last Saturday when he was knocked out in the ninth round by the 22-year-old Mexican.

"I've got unfinished business," the 30-year-old told the BBC.

"I've still got those things I want to achieve. I've had a little blip, a bump in the road."

The Leeds boxer suffered a fractured jaw, a perforated ear drum and damaged his shoulder in the contest at Wembley Arena.

"I haven't had much time to dwell on it [the loss]," he added.

"That's what drives me on - the fear of failure and losing. I'm scared of that. Now I'm going to face it head on because it's happened.

"The greatest have had defeats - I haven't finished. I'm capable of achieving those goals."

Warrington said he had spoken to Joshua, who suffered a shock defeat of his own in June 2019 when he lost to Andy Ruiz. The Briton reclaimed his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in the rematch that December.

"We both talked about the similarities of our defeats," the former IBF featherweight champion said.

"He had the fire still there and wanted to come back and prove himself against Ruiz. I have the fire too."