Welshman Gavin Gwynne won the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title against Sean McComb in a highly competitive bout.

The Merthyr Tydfil fighter, ended McComb's unbeaten record with a seventh round stoppage as the referee stopped the contest.

Gwynne cut his opponent in the second round, but was cut himself on the back of the head in the fifth - as the two fighters battled closely.

Gwynne managed to knock McComb to his knee in the sixth as the pressure ramped up on the Northern Irishman.

After a couple of uppercuts in the seventh, McComb turned his back on his opponent to concede.

Belfast's McComb went into the fight as favourite but the Welshman bounced back from defeats to compatriot Joe Cordina and James Tennyson to claim the belt.

The bout was originally scheduled for 22 January but was postponed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.