Frampton fought once last year, stopping Darren Traynor in August

Carl Frampton's much-anticipated WBO world super-featherweight bout with Jamel Herring is set to be rescheduled for 3 April in Dubai.

The contest was postponed from 27 February because of a hand injury sustained by Frampton, 34.

Frampton requested the postponement having received medical advice.

The Belfast boxer is attempting to become a three-weight world champion and add to his super-bantamweight and featherweight titles.

Confirmation of the new date and venue for the fight is expected on Wednesday after London had been originally pencilled in to host the bout.

The Belfast man had surgery on both his hands after beating Tyler McCreary in December 2019.

The behind-closed-doors fight was originally scheduled to take place in the middle of 2020 before being delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Plans for Frampton and Herring to meet last summer were scuppered by the pandemic

Frampton stopped Darren Traynor in an interim fight in August, his only bout of 2020. American fighter Herring overcame Jonathan Oquendo after a disqualification in Las Vegas.

The Belfast boxer became world champion at super-bantamweight in September 2014 when he defeated Kiko Martinez at the Titanic Quarter and became a two-weight world champion in the first of two featherweight encounters with Leo Santa Cruz in the USA two years later.

In August 2017, Frampton's bout with Andres Gutierrez was called off after the Mexican slipped in the shower.

'The Jackal' was forced to pull out of his bout with Emmanuel Dominguez in August 2019 after a large concrete ornament in a hotel lobby accidentally struck his left hand and fractured his metacarpal.