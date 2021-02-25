Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jay Harris is trained by his father Peter, himself a former professional boxer

Welsh flyweight Jay Harris will again have the chance to box for a world title, if he can beat American Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator in May.

Harris, 30, will face Sandoval, 22, in the UK in May after terms were agreed on a contest ordered by the IBF.

The winner of the contest will become the mandatory challenger to face IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane.

Both fighters have identical records of 18 wins from 19 fights, with Harris' defeat coming in a world title fight.

The Swansea boxer was beaten on points by WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez last March in Texas in an impressive display that enhanced his reputation.

Harris was the first boxer to take Martinez the distance, prompting Martinez's promoter, Eddie Hearn, to describe Harris as "a future world champion."

Sandoval, from California, has a solid reputation and has won 13 fights by stoppage, but will be stepping up in class when he faces the Welshman.