Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joseph Parker could now face Britain's Derek Chisora after beating compatriot Junior Fa

Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker overcame Junior Fa by a unanimous decision in their all-New Zealand fight.

Parker won 109-119, 113-115 and 111-117 on the judges' scorecards in front of 12,000 spectators in Auckland.

The fight followed an announcement by the ring MC that the city would enter a seven-day lockdown on Sunday.

The decision was made by the country's prime minister Jacinda Ardern after one positive case in the community.

Parker, who lost the WBO world heavyweight title to Briton Anthony Joshua in 2018, has now won his past three fights.

The 29-year-old could face Britain's Derek Chisora next after he was ruled out of their initial bout in October 2019 because of illness.