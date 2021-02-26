Joseph Parker beats Junior Fa by unanimous decision in all-New Zealand bout
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker overcame Junior Fa by a unanimous decision in their all-New Zealand fight.
Parker won 109-119, 113-115 and 111-117 on the judges' scorecards in front of 12,000 spectators in Auckland.
The fight followed an announcement by the ring MC that the city would enter a seven-day lockdown on Sunday.
The decision was made by the country's prime minister Jacinda Ardern after one positive case in the community.
Parker, who lost the WBO world heavyweight title to Briton Anthony Joshua in 2018, has now won his past three fights.
The 29-year-old could face Britain's Derek Chisora next after he was ruled out of their initial bout in October 2019 because of illness.
- Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance: Can contestants beat the balance board and walk away with £100,000?
- Lockdown and food: Why it causes emotional eating habits and how can we manage them?