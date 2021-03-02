Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor targeted Jose Carlos Ramirez after unifying his division with victory over Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor will fight Jose Carlos Ramirez in a world title unification bout on 22 May.

Scotland's Taylor, 30, is IBF and WBA champion at super-lightweight while Mexico's Ramirez, 28, holds the WBC and WBO belts.

Both men are unbeaten, with Ramirez having won 17 of his 26 fights by knockout and Taylor with 13 KOs from 17 bouts.

"I'm excited it's been finalized and over the line," said Taylor.

"I can't wait to get in there for the biggest fight of my career. Fighting for the undisputed title is something all boxers dream about."

Venue and undercard are still to be announced and Ramirez commented: "I look forward to making history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican descent to hold all four major world title belts."