Fury (right) said last week a fight with Joshua was no closer to being agreed

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a world title unification fight, says promoter Bob Arum.

The all-British bout between 32-year-old WBC champion Fury and Joshua, 31 - who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA titles - will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight fight for the first time.

After Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, his promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight could be sorted in two days.

Fury's promoter Arum told iFL TV that "all the points" have now been agreed.

When asked if the fight was on, the American promoter said: "Yeah, as far as I am concerned.

"That's what each side has said. Now, we are scrambling around to get the thing signed and everything.

"But I can say clearly, based on my view on everything, that there are no more issues."

No date or venue has been confirmed, and Arum's update comes just a week after Fury himself said the bout was no closer to being arranged.

Fury said the pandemic and logistics were to blame for the delay.

"The way it is at the moment [with Covid-19], I don't think it has got much to do with the fighters," he told ESPN.

"It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself."