Shields unified the middleweight division with victory over Christina Hammer in 2019

American Claressa Shields made history as she outclassed Marie-Eve Dicaire in their light-middleweight title fight.

A unanimous points victory meant she became the first fighter - male or female - to be undisputed champion in two divisions in the four-belt era.

Her hometown bout in Flint, Michigan, was also the headline act of the first all-women pay-per-view boxing card.

All three judges scored the fight 100-90 for Shields, who landed 116 punches to Dicaire's 31.

The victory meant the 25-year-old retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, took Canadian Dicaire's IBF crown and won the vacant WBA belt.

She had already won all four belts at middleweight.

After the fight Shields called out Britain's Savannah Marshall, the WBO middleweight champion and the only women to beat her as an amateur.

"You won a lucky decision when we were kids," Shields said.

However, Shields laughed when asked it she would drop down weight divisions to face Ireland's Katie Taylor, saying it would take "a million dollars".

Shields also plans to make her MMA debut in June.