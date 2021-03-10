Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor defended his titles with a first-round knockout of Apinun Khongsong last September

Josh Taylor has vowed to "mark my name in the history books" by defeating Jose Carlos Ramirez to become undisputed super-lightweight world champion.

The 30-year-old Scot confirmed to BBC Sport the 22 May showdown with the American will take place in Las Vegas.

Taylor, holder of the IBF and WBA belts, aims to unify the division by ending WBC and WBO champion Ramirez's unbeaten record.

"The magnitude of this fight is unbelievably huge," said Taylor.

"I believe I'll be the first Brit to hold all four belts. It's going to be such an achievement, really mark my name in the history books and leave a legacy.

"I've been fast-tracked but that's down to my belief and ability. I have always been world class, it was just a matter of proving it to everybody else.

"To be undisputed champion in 18 fights is almost unheard of. I'm proud to be in this position and will do everything in my power to pull it off."

Taylor, who has won all of his 17 fights, including 13 by knockout, hopes British fans will be able attend the hotly anticipated fight.

The Scot will travel to America in mid-April to acclimatise and prepare for the career-defining contest against 28-year-old Ramirez, who has stopped 17 opponents in 26 wins.

Speaking on the Five Live boxing podcast, he added: "We don't know what the venue is going to be yet, we think it's going to be one of the MGM resorts.

"I know there's going to be American fans there for sure. In terms of travelling fans, that's up to the UK government for the travel restrictions to be lifted.

"I think it's due to happen in May. That's out my hands, but I really hope people can go."