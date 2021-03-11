Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Former Glasgow Warriors player Nick Campbell is set to make his professional boxing debut

Former Scottish rugby player Nick Campbell will make his professional heavyweight boxing debut in Belgium later this month.

Campbell, 31, is due to face Croatian fighter Igor Mihaljevic at the Dome Arena in Charleroi on 20 March.

The former Glasgow Warriors lock spent eight years playing rugby before retiring in 2017.

He has won 11 of his 15 amateur fights and claimed the Scottish super-heavyweight title.

The 6ft 7ins Glaswegian, who weighs 18 stone, is hoping to become the first Scottish heavyweight to hold the British, Commonwealth or World titles.

The bout with Mihaljevic will consist of six rounds of three minutes, with the Croatian having won five and lost 14 of his 19 professional fights.

