Chris Jenkins has won 22 of his professional fights, with three losses and two draws

Wales' Chris Jenkins has pulled out of his British and Commonwealth title fight against Ekow Essuman on 27 March.

The British and Commonwealth welterweight champion suffered a perforated eardrum whilst sparring and will not feature at London's Copper Box Arena.

The Swansea fighter said he was "gutted."

The 32-year-old has not fought since he retained his title following a technical draw against Liam Taylor in November 2019.