Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Crocker was hurt in the fourth but otherwise dominated the fight in another impressive display

Belfast welterweight Lewis Crocker extended his professional record to 13-0 with a hard-fought unanimous points win over Deniz Ilbay.

Although unable to force a stoppage Crocker dominated Ilbay and rocked him several times with huge left hands.

Ilbay, who displayed a rock solid chin, threatened an upset in the fourth with a right hook that caught Crocker off guard, but the bell came to his rescue.

The win saw Crocker retain his WBO European title.

The judges scored the contest 99-90, 97-92, 97-92 in Crocker's favour.

The 24-year-old controlled the fight and rocked Ilbay with an explosive left to the body in the third, and appeared unflappable until the German's late flurry at the end of the fourth wobbled Crocker.

However to his credit as soon as he returned from his corner for the next round, Crocker had regained his composure and continued to dominate proceedings.

"That's a quality opponent on my record," he said.

"I know I could have boxed him but he could have kept of walking me down so I was like 'a fight suits me, so let's do it'.

"It's confidence that I'm getting now and I'm ready for the next one."