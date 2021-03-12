Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin was a worthy winner in Cape Town

Scotland's Hannah Rankin made a winning debut at welterweight as she defeated South African Kholosa Ndobayini by unanimous decision in Cape Town.

The 30-year-old impressively subdued the former two-weight world champion in the eight-round contest.

It was a winning return to action for Rankin after losing to England's Savannah Marshall last October in a WBO world title bout at middleweight.

Rankin's record now stands at 10 wins and five defeats.