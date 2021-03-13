'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler: American boxing legend dies aged 66

Marvin Hagler
Hagler celebrates after defeating Roberto Duran for the WBA, WBC and IBF Middleweight titles on 10 November, 1983 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Former undisputed middleweight world champion 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66.

The American dominated the middleweight division from 1979 until his controversial defeat by Sugar Ray Leonard in April 1987.

"Today, unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire," his wife Kay Hagler said.external-link

Hagler took part in 67 fights during his 14-year professional career.

He won 62 of those, 52 by knockout, while he drew two and lost three times.

Hagler made 12 successful title defences and famously won the classic fight known as 'The War', when he beat Thomas 'Hit Man' Hearns in April 1985.

"Boxing lost an all-time great today," said boxing promoter Frank Warren.

Former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear of the "incredible" Hagler's death.

The Irishman added: "I'm honoured to have spent some amazing times with him. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ."

British heavyweight Derek Chisora said Hagler was "one of the greatest".

  • Comment posted by daver, today at 00:22

    The greatest ever at his weight, robbed against Leonard and had the class to walk away and deprive the corrupt authorities of the money from the rematch.

    RIP Marvellous.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 00:22

    My favourite MW ... gave me so many great memories ... the perfect MW IMO .. Yup .. preferred him to Robinson ... he fought them all .. never dodged anyone .. how it should be
    Class act inside and outside the ring.
    RIP “MARVELOUS” MARVIN HAGLER

  • Comment posted by Harrys Game, today at 00:21

    A true warrior. RIP Marvin. Without doubt one of the greatest fighters.

  • Comment posted by jims teel, today at 00:20

    Truly shocking news

    I hope somewhere they’ve finally got our dream middleweight fight Hagler v Monzon.

    There may have been several “sugar Rays” but there will only ever be one “marvellous”

    RIP champ

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 00:20

  • Comment posted by Over there, today at 00:20

    Such sad news. A great champion, and a dignified person. RIP.

  • Comment posted by U18948319, today at 00:20

    Pound for Pound The greatest fighter of his generation...

  • Comment posted by Ploggy, today at 00:20

    Fantastic boxer from a great era in middleweight boxing. He'll be sadly missed.

  • Comment posted by Gram78, today at 00:19

    A fantastic boxer. His legacy remains as one of the very best. 66 is far too young. RIP Marvelous.

  • Comment posted by EBRA, today at 00:19

    Gutted. Death must be hard as f*** cos I can't imagine anyone harder MMH.

  • Comment posted by Tesco Safeway, today at 00:19

    Such sad news. Hagler was the most exciting middleweight I ever saw. An awesome fighter, in the original and genuine meaning of the word awesome.

  • Comment posted by Lee G, today at 00:19

    I only really remember seeing his last couple of fights but I have watched so many re-runs and he was a true great of the sport. My condolences to his family at their loss, that is no age to be taken away, RIP.

  • Comment posted by clint, today at 00:18

    Godspeed my Brother

  • Comment posted by mclean, today at 00:18

    Legend. Rest in Peace

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 00:18

    I think he was the hardest man in boxing ,he won the ray leanard fight , he hammered hearns whimwas an awesome fighter from the Kronk gym , I met Hesrns in Detroit in 1985 a charming humble man , didn’t ask for his autograph an all the rubbish ,Marvin was my favourite fighter there was the 4 Roberto Duran Ray Leonard Tommy the Hesrns And the great marvelous Marvin , he will always be the best ever

  • Comment posted by webby20001, today at 00:18

    Gutted, his battles with the hit man were what gave me my love of boxing. Both legends! RIP 😢

  • Comment posted by rtz62, today at 00:18

    From what was surely THE golden era of boxing, Hagler, Hearns, Leonard and Duran.
    Very sad news.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 00:17

    One off the True Greats, loved watching him R.I.P.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 00:17

    A legend and a gentleman.
    He was in one of the greatest fights of all time against the Hitman.
    I’m rewatching some of his best fights on You Tube now.
    Rest well champ.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:17

    Watching his fights is good fun. A fantastic fighter who would have been at the top of his game regardless of the era.

