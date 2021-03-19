Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chisora and Parker were originally set to meet in 2019

British heavyweight Derek Chisora and former world champion Joseph Parker's bout has been confirmed for 1 May as part of an exciting card.

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will also defend her titles against Natasha Jonas.

New Zealand's Parker was poised to face Chisora in October 2019 but withdrew after being bitten by a spider.

"I'm looking forward to the fight, I cannot wait to get back in the ring," said 37-year-old Chisora.

A venue is yet to be announced but Parker, who held the WBO world heavyweight title before a points defeat by Anthony Joshua, said the fight would take place on British soil.

The 29-year-old, who continues to seek a route back to a shot at one of the heavyweight division's champions, added: "I'm excited to start this new chapter in my career with a new coach and some fresh ideas.

"Chisora and I have unfinished business and inside the ring one of us will get the job done.

"I am well aware that a win on British soil and on worldwide television will put me in pole position whereas a loss will be catastrophic."

Parker overcame compatriot Junior Fa on 27 February to take his record to 28 wins and two defeats, while Chisora lost to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in October and has 32 wins from 42 fights as a professional.

Parker is working with Andy Lee, who also works with Tyson Fury, and would like to train alongside the Briton in preparation for the bout.

"He's not the same size as Chisora and he doesn't have the same style but I think being around a champion like him, if I can get in there and do some rounds with him or train alongside him, it would be very beneficial," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's exciting to be in an environment where you can be lifted from others around you.

"Now that I've changed camps and I've got a new trainer, a new environment, I have to go out there and make a statement - we're working on that now so I can climb and get closer to challenging for the world title again."

Ireland's Taylor and Liverpool fighter Jonas will face a rematch of their bout in the quarter-finals at the London 2012 Olympics, which Taylor won on her way to claiming the gold medal.

"It's a fight that people have been asking for and those are the type of fights you want to be part of," said Taylor, who has a 17-0 professional record.

"People still talk about our fight in the 2012 Olympics and I think that proved to be a real eye opener for people in terms of what women's boxing is all about."

Chris Eubank Jr meets Marcus Morrison in an all-British middleweight tussle and Russia's undefeated WBA light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol will put his title on the line against London fighter Craig Richards.

"This is one of the strongest shows we've promoted and there is still even more to come," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Chisora versus Parker is a brilliant style match up that has been brewing for years and Taylor versus Jonas is one of the biggest fights in women's boxing."