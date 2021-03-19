Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee McGregor demolished a vastly experienced opponent

Scotland's Lee McGregor is the new European bantamweight champion following a blazing first round knockout of Karim Guerfi.

The French veteran was floored three times by the 24-year-old from Edinburgh at the University of Bolton Stadium.

McGregor now has British, Commonwealth and European belts all within his first 10 professional fights.

"I'm not finished yet, I'm coming for that world title," McGregor told ESPN.