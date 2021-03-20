Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Great Britain's Lawrence Okolie delivered a punch-perfect display before landing a sixth-round knockout of Krzysztof Głowacki to become WBO world cruiserweight champion.

In just his 16th professional fight, Okolie used his height and reach to never allow Poland's Glowacki close.

He started unloading his right hand in the fourth and looked completely at ease against a former world champion.

A pin-point right ended matters, giving Okolie, 28, his first world title.

"I was confident and calm throughout the week. Everyone who has supported me from the beginning, it's amazing," said Okolie.

"I want to say, if you believe, anything is possible."

The Hackney fighter has come a long way in every sense. Bullied in his teenage years, he used boxing to build self-esteem and shed weight. After an Olympic appearance in 2016, his early years as a professional were the focus of harsh words and ridicule when a run of fights descended into drab, scrappy affairs.

But Okolie's work ethic in the gym and desire to improve have impressed and a run of improved displays thrust him into a world-title fight that he dominated from start to finish.

Current British and Irish world champions Men Women Anthony Joshua (Heavyweight - IBF, WBA, WBO) Savannah Marshall (Middleweight - WBO) Tyson Fury (Heavyweight - WBC) Chantelle Cameron (Super-lightweight - WBC) Lawrence Okolie (Cruiserweight - WBO) Katie Taylor (Lightweight - WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC) Billy Joe Saunders (Super-middleweight - WBO) Terri Harper (Super-featherweight - WBC) Josh Taylor (Super-lightweight - WBA & IBF)

Glowacki - 34 and only beaten twice by Oleksandr Usyk and Mairis Briedis previously - simply had no answer. Those who back Okolie speak of the awkwardness his huge frame causes opponents and believe he will go on to prove a menace at heavyweight.

Here, his size allowed him to work at distance and his power shone through when called upon.

A smart hook in the first, crisp jabs in the third and a succession of hard right hooks in the fourth left the bloodied Glowacki in no doubt that his opponent was more than capable of dealing with a gulf in experience.

And in the sixth, when former world champion Glowacki crouched in search of an opening for a second too long, a right hand to the jaw secured the world title Okolie believes will allow him to inspire children on the estate in which he grew up.

Some may point to Glowacki's 21 months out of the ring - including a spell suffering with Covid-19 - as evidence of a fighter who was vulnerable.

But the poise Okolie showed, the ease with which he handled the occasion and the destructive finish served up all point to a fighter going places.

A world title seemed a distant dream when criticism flowed his way for ugly displays in 2018.

Not for the first time, Okolie has emerged from testing times and can now add world-champion status to the British, Commonwealth and European honours he has already collected.