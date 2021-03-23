Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dillian Whyte has to win his rematch with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday - as plenty of experts will tell you - and that huge heavyweight contest leads the way in this week's Fight Talk.

We'll also look at whether new WBO champion Lawrence Okolie can unify the cruiserweight division and then move up to heavyweight - plus reaction to a bizarre approach from a billionaire to host the mega-fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Repeat or revenge? Whyte's must-win fight

Big-time heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as Britain's Whyte faces a rematch against Povetkin at 'Rumble on the Rock' in Gibraltar.

In August, Whyte - on the verge of a first world-title shot - was knocked out by the Russian.

Whyte was ahead on the cards and had already floored his opponent twice, before being on the receiving end of a vicious one-punch knockout in the fifth round.

Repeat or revenge… now or never… all or nothing … you can pick your own boxing cliche - but what we do know is the Londoner may have to wave goodbye to any world-title aspirations (well, certainly any time soon) if he loses again.

His promoter Eddie Hearn, making the first of two appearances in this week's Fight Talk, told Talksport: "If he loses to Povetkin next week, he's right at the bottom of that sort of elite ladder of people queuing up for a shot."

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew echoed that sentiment, telling Sky Sports: "There is nowhere to go if he loses to Povetkin twice."

But Bellew does expect Whyte's hand to be raised at the end of the fight, adding: "I think this time, he will get rid of Povetkin quicker than anyone has done before."

While many fans believe Whyte, 32, will right his wrongs in the rematch, there are some who are tipping the 41-year-old Russian to be victorious again…

Okolie dreams big after capturing world title

On Saturday, Britain crowned a new world champion as cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie produced a career-defining performance to beat Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO strap.

It was a remarkable display from Okolie as he knocked out the former world champion in the sixth round.

In his 16-fight career, Okolie has now won British, Commonwealth, European and world titles.

Current and former fighters applauded both his win and achievements…

For Okolie, one world title is not enough.

The Hackney fighter wants to clean up the division, and there's a very good chance he'll do it.

France's unbeaten Arsen Goulamirian is the WBA Super champion while DR Congo's Ilunga Makabu - who lost to Bellew in 2016 - holds the WBC belt.

But the fight which looks the most exciting is against IBF champion Mairis Briedis.

And the Latvian's promoters are up for it…

Breidis has lost once in 27 fights - to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk - and is arguably the most difficult of the other champions for Okolie to take on.

Fans are split on who would win…

It's no secret that Okolie, who stands at 6ft 4in, plans on moving up to heavyweight at some point.

Only Briton David Haye and American hall-of-famer Evander Holyfield have unified the cruiserweight division and then gone on to win a heavyweight world title.

But Okolie doesn't seem to be in an immediate rush to emulate Holyfield and Haye, especially after taking a look at British heavyweight Derek Chisora when they spoke on Saturday.

"I saw Derek at ringside and he made me realise those guys are really big, so I need to focus on tactics a lot more," Okolie said after his win.

"A lot of the things I have used in this division, like my size and strength, will not work for me at heavyweight."

The moon? Bill Gates' garden? Where will AJ-Fury be held?

It's signed, right? When will it happen? Where will it take place? The undisputed clash between British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

We're still waiting to find out where the potential fight could be held, with representatives for both fighters in discussions with venues across the globe.

The United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, Dubai and the United States have all been mooted - but there's another possibility, it seems.

To find out more, let's go back to Eddie Hearn, who represents Joshua, and has revealed he's had a "bizarre approach" over the fight from a billionaire.

"It was from a very wealthy individual; he wants to bring it to his own country," Hearn said.

"It'd be him saying: 'I'd be paying for it.' The number was not an issue for this individual."

Cue a couple of Twitter responses which may make you chuckle…