Povetkin rematch will 'definitely be a different result this time' - Whyte

Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte - WBC interim & Diamond world heavyweight title Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar Date: 27 March Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app and live commentary on 5 Live

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte says he will "definitely" avenge his shock defeat by Alexander Povetkin in their rematch on Saturday.

Whyte was knocked out by a stunning punch in the fifth round in August after having knocked down the Russian twice in the previous round.

Following two delays, the two will face each other in Gilbraltar.

"It's the biggest fight of my career," Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live's Boxing with Costello and Bunce podcast.

"There is no psychological damage, I'll get straight back in and prove to myself how good I am.

"There will definitely be a different result."

The pair were originally due to fight again in November but the bout was postponed after Povetkin, 41, contracted coronavirus and spent some time in hospital.

They were then scheduled to fight at Wembley on 6 March, but travel restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a further change of date and venue.

The first fight took place behind closed doors at promoter Matchroom Boxing's headquarters in Essex, but a crowd of 500 will watch the bout in Gibraltar.

Whyte, 32, said he will be more "switched on and focused" this time after the first defeat denied him a shot at the WBC world heavyweight title.

"I could've taken more advantage of those knockdowns in the fourth last time but that's heavyweight boxing - if you fight good fighters regularly, you will lose sometimes," he added.

"You have to be ruthless and fearless - that's how guys get up off the floor and win fights.

"I still believe I can be one of the best heavyweights of the day, if not the best out there.

"I believe I will be world champion one day, but I'll get this done first - I'll knock him out."

Whyte weighed in at 17st 9lb 3oz on Friday, half a stone lighter than the first bout, while Povetkin weighed in at 16st 4lb 4oz.

Whyte has a record of 27 wins and two losses, with defeat by Povetkin last time out his first loss since being stopped by Anthony Joshua in 2015.

Povetkin, who has 36 wins and two losses, to Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, said he has "no thoughts" about a knockout victory again.

"My goal is to be focused on the fight and show beautiful boxing, that's it," he told Sky Sports.

"It will be beautiful, interesting boxing. That's what I can say."

Povetkin rematch is a 'must win' for Whyte - Hearn

'Whyte will get it right this time' - predictions

BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello: "I can't see this being an unexciting fight.

"I'm leaning towards Whyte getting it right this time around.

"At the age of 41 and after being hospitalised with Covid-19, the wear and tear will tell for Povetkin and Whyte wins it."

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce: "Povetkin has been in at least half a dozen fights now where people afterwards have said he looks a bit old, slow and heavy.

"But he keeps on winning against good fighters - a man like that is dangerous until the final bell or the referee calls a stop.

"I can't see Whyte stopping Povetkin unless it's in a slugfest but my gut feeling is Whyte will win and look really good doing it and that's going to really shake-up the heavyweight division."

'Proud moment' for Hatton family

Campbell Hatton is managed by father Ricky

Campbell Hatton, son of former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton, will make his professional debut on the undercard of Whyte-Povetkin.

The 19-year-old will face Spain's Jesus Ruiz, who has lost all 10 of his professional bouts, in a super-featherweight fight.

"For a debut you couldn't ask for much better, I'm really happy to be here, taking it all in and really excited for Saturday night," he said.

"I've been keeping myself busy so that's helped a lot but every now and then nerves are starting to creep in, but I'm handling it well, using it to my advantage and keeping switched on."

Ricky Hatton said his son has "really put it right in the last two years" working on his technical skills with trainer, uncle Matthew Hatton.

"I can't wait for Saturday, it's going to be a very proud moment for the family, he added.

"It's great for his debut, it's a day he'll always cherish and look back on and will stand him in good stead for the rest of his career."