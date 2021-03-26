Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oscar de la Hoya's last fight was an eighth-round defeat by Manny Pacquiao (right) of the Philippines in 2008

Former world champion Oscar de la Hoya says he will make his boxing comeback in July - 13 years after retiring.

The 48-year-old held 11 titles across six weight divisions in a 16-year career and is regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters.

His final fight was a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

But at an event to promote Jake Paul's fight with Ben Askren in April, De La Hoya took to the stage to announce: "On 3 July, I'm making a fight comeback."

He then dropped his mic and left the stage.

American YouTube star Paul is fighting former UFC fighter Askren in the US city of Atlanta on 17 April.

Earlier this week, De La Hoya told DAZN external-link he had been in training for some time. He also made reference to former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's recent comeback at the age of 54.

Tyson took part in an exhibition bout against 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr in November.

"Mike Tyson inspired the hell out of me," De La Hoya said.

It is not yet known who De La Hoya will face, but he has previously suggested a match-up with another American boxing great, Floyd Mayweather, would be "massive".

De La Hoya has maintained strong ties with boxing, having founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002.