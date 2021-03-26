Last updated on .From the section Boxing

This will be Sunny Edwards' (right) first shot at a world title in his 16th fight as a professional

Sunny Edwards will fight for the IBF flyweight title when he takes on champion Moruti Mthalane in London.

It will be a first world-title shot for the Briton, 25, when he faces the 38-year-old South African on 30 April.

"Moruti is the most criminally underrated fighter, having not lost in 13 years and he is a proper, proper threat," Londoner Edwards said.

"Now it is my chance to prove myself and this will be the best benchmark I could have."

Mthalane won his first world title in November 2009, beating Julio Cesar Miranda for the vacant IBF flyweight title.

He followed that up with successful defences against compatriot Zolani Tete and current WBO world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero.

On the undercard, Belfast's unbeaten Michael Conlan (14-0) takes his first fight at super-bantamweight against Romanian Ionut Baluta.