Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar rematch

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Dillian Whyte
Whyte sent Povetkin to three sides of the ring with three successive blows in the fourth round

Dillian Whyte kept alive his hopes of a heavyweight world title shot by emphatically gaining revenge over Alexander Povetkin with an impressive knockout win in their rematch.

The Briton, 32, showed smart timing from the off in Gibraltar before a decisive attack in the fourth round.

A right hand sent Povetkin backwards, another sent him into the ropes and a left hook floored him heavily.

He found his feet but was rightly stopped to suffer his third loss.

Only Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko had previously beaten Povetkin in 39 fights.

Some questioned if Whyte was right to take an immediate rematch after a horrific knockout defeat by the Russian in August but after four well-crafted rounds, BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Mike Costello said his performance would "reverberate" around the heavyweight division.

"I am just sad I didn't get it finished in the first round," said Whyte. "He is a tough guy but I felt I could have finished it early.

"I want the world title."

Revenge, risk and a wait

A heavy left hook ended the contest in round four and gave Whyte his 28th win in 30 fights

Whyte will likely need to wait for a world title shot if Joshua and Tyson Fury - who hold all four major belts between them - finalise the details for two successive bouts.

August's loss to the wily and experienced Povetkin ultimately cost Whyte his position in the queue for a title fight and a second defeat would have all but wiped out his status as an elite name in the division.

Such was the significance of the bout for his career, late moves were made to switch it to Gibraltar so that Whyte could avoid the disruption of a 10-day quarantine in a Covid-secure UK fight bubble.

Private planes were chartered for stakeholders and Povetkin. Whyte stayed on a super yacht close to the fight venue. Those attending from the UK signed up to a handful of Covid-19 tests to make hopes of using the obscure fight base become a reality.

Whyte agreed to a cut in his fight purse to deliver the venue switch and when the lights dimmed at the Europa Point Sports Complex he played his part perfectly in front of 500 fans.

In a robe sporting 'RIP Hagler' in tribute to the late middleweight 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler, Whyte bounced on the spot as his ring walk music played, seemingly bristling with energy as the chance to right wrongs drew closer.

From the bell he kept Povetkin's fierce power at distance and his rival - who contracted Covid-19 late in 2020 - looked shaky on his legs early on, losing his balance even as punches flew past his head.

Whyte crisply landed a jab-right hand combination in the second, and he drove home a well-timed counter right in the third before the fourth saw him ruthlessly strike - the final left hook delivered with an arrogance befitting of a final blow.

Whyte has admirably taken risk after risk in choosing opponents. It may still be true that his risk in facing Povetkin in August proves costly to his hopes of landing a title shot.

For 41-year-old Povetkin, retirement now surely looms while for Whyte there are at least exciting possibilities on the horizon again.

This manner of this win shows he is a worthy contender. He has moved on from a brutal setback in the most emphatic way possible.

'Relief and open doors' - what they said...

Whyte was keen to help Povetkin as the Russian recovered from the knockdown in his corner

Promoter Eddie Hearn speaking to Sky Sports: "His world championship dreams were on the line tonight. That was a lot of pressure tonight. Tonight was about getting him back on track. He wasn't going to be denied.

"He man-handled Povetkin, he battered him from pillar to post. We are back where we wanted to be. The aim remains the same, for Dillian to have a shot at the world championship."

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello: "The key emotion for Whyte will be relief because of all those doors being closed if he didn't win this evening, in the way that they have now closed for Povetkin.

"This opens up a whole range of opportunities. Yes, he might have to wait for that world title chance but he's used to that. At least now he is back in a position where he can barter on the back of the performance that he's produced tonight.

"He is now once again a significant factor in the heavyweight division."

'Accomplished and classy'

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew
Whyte's move to try to help his beaten rival after the stoppage drew praise on social media from the likes of British trainer Dave Coldwell
Another trainer, Joe Gallagher, says he would like to see Whyte face British heavyweight Joe Joyce next
Another trainer, Joe Gallagher, said he would like to see Whyte face British heavyweight Joe Joyce next

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 00:45

    Whyte won a below average boxing match against Povetkin who was not the same fighter like he was in their first match.
    Whyte can probably fight Usyk next because Joshua & Fury will be busy fighting each other twice whereas Wilder shows no appetite to fight.
    Heavyweight boxing is rather poor at the moment with only a few average fighters.

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 00:45

    Sorry Alexander Povetkin could barely walk into the ring, took a few punches in the 1st round and he was gone. Something clearly wasnt right, he could barely stand. Slipping all over the place. Tribute to Marvin Hagler? your at it.

  • Comment posted by Binos, today at 00:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jol, today at 00:43

    Eddie Hearn must have realised the brown envelope was a bit light, in the 1st fight, and upped the anti this time around.......

  • Comment posted by Raymondsmutt, today at 00:42

    Good display hopefully he continues taking risks and pushing for a title shot rather than being wrapped in cotton wool like some boxers..wilder would be a great scalp on his record

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 00:37

    Devastating display by Dillian tonight. The man really has no fear and is always ready to face anyone in the ring. Deserves his chance at the world title shot against either AJ or Fury if that fight ever does go ahead.

  • Comment posted by Rozza1980, today at 00:36

    Great stuff and great undercard. Money well spent tonight!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 00:36

    Without question, a fantastic performance from Whyte. Povetkin sadly was completely off the pace, expected better from him.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 00:30

    Nobody mentioning the slight coincidence of Povetkin having been hospitalised late 2020 with covid, his team saying they realised at the start of the camp in January that he wasn't at all recovered, and the fact that in round 1 he was virtually ice-skating all over the ring from lack of balance when Whyte's shots only glanced past his head. It's a hollow victory, Whyte has 0 chance with Fury/AJ

    • Reply posted by Abi, today at 00:42

      Abi replied:
      STFU

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 00:28

    Well done man. Would love him to fight glass jaw joshua and give him a beat down.

    • Reply posted by cbradford, today at 00:32

      cbradford replied:
      Are you just forgetting that AJ knocked him out a little over 5 years ago?

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 00:26

    He would beat AJ

    • Reply posted by matti, today at 00:34

      matti replied:
      Just like he did last time

  • Comment posted by GariMaster89, today at 00:24

    Back in the frame!

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 00:24

    Well done Dillian. Now let's set up a fight against the bronze bomber, let's see what excuses he would come up with.

    • Reply posted by DirtyDolla, today at 00:30

      DirtyDolla replied:
      Don’t think Wilder wants that smoke. Whyte would batter Wilder.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy old man, today at 00:23

    Not sure if I've had too much wine but I did not see the emphatic performance the press describe. I saw an unfit wreckless slugger take out a distinctly past it old bloke. Whyte would have been timed and knocked out if Povetkin wasn't so far gone.

    As a big fan of British boxing I hope I'm wrong but can't help but feel Whyte future opponents will be licking their lips...

  • Comment posted by Blue Triangles, today at 00:22

    I would say I'd like to see Whyte fight Wilder next but there is no chance that'll happen.

    You see, Wilder only fights journeymen, Old men or fighters that have been out the ring for 3 years and put on about 9 stone. When he takes a fight against someone not in one of the above categories, he gets smashed to pieces.

    • Reply posted by rockerz, today at 00:25

      rockerz replied:
      I'm not his biggest fan but you realise Wilder has only lost once?

  • Comment posted by millWALL506, today at 00:21

    beat a 41 year old lol sure the gypsy king is quaking in his boots. 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:20

    What a win and what a punch by Dillian Whyte. Next stop is Deontay Wilder for the chance to be mandatory to Fury Joshua

  • Comment posted by andy1875, today at 00:20

    Fantastic performance almost punch perfect, put whyte with ANY hw and I wouldn't back against him, surprises me every single time, the improvements over the years are incredible

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 00:20

    Love to see him come out swinging like that against any of the big three. Anything could happen.

  • Comment posted by EnemyOfTheState, today at 00:19

    Hardly sensational. Povetkin looked ready to go from the first second.

    At 41 and with a bad case of Covid which hospitalised him, he was never going to be competitive. Fair play to Whyte though, he can now move on to bigger things.

