Kash Farooq beat Alexander Espinoza at Wembley

Scotland's Kash Farooq is the new WBC International Silver Bantamweight champion after he beat Alexander Espinoza by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old won the fight on all three judges scorecards by 97-93, 97-95 and 97-94 over 10 rounds at Wembley.

It takes his record to 15 wins in 16 fights, with only one defeat which came in November 2019 to fellow Scot Lee McGregor.

It was only the second defeat of 28-year-old Espinoza's career.