From the section Boxing

Benn (left) needed just 80 seconds to overcome the experienced Vargas

Conor Benn produced the most destructive display of his career to knockout Samuel Vargas in 80 seconds.

The British welterweight was expected to face a test against an experienced rival but he pounced on an opening.

Two right-left combinations rocked Colombia's Vargas, a barrage of punches followed and a hard uppercut on the ropes saw the bout stopped.

Benn said: "Start putting respect on my name. I'm putting the Benn name where it belongs - back at the top."

