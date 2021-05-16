Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury took part in an open workout at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas two weeks ago

Tyson Fury says his world heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.

The all-British bout has been billed as one of the biggest in heavyweight boxing for decades and the winner will become undisputed champion.

Joshua, 31, holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, while Fury, 32, is WBC champion.

The fight will see all four belts contested in a heavyweight bout for the first time in history.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Britain's Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000, before a boxer had to also hold the WBO belt to be recognised as undisputed champion.

In announcing the fight date in a video on Twitter, Fury said: "All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all times.

"This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth. Do not miss it."

Although news of fight is one of boxing's worst-kept secrets, neither Joshua, his promoter Eddie Hearn or Fury's co-promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren have officially confirmed it will take place.

Last week, Hearn said that the fight would take place in Saudi Arabia but Fury did not mention a venue.

When Joshua won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts by beating Andy Ruiz in December 2019, the fight took place Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh.