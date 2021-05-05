Alvarez v Saunders Date: 8 May (9 May UK) Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Belts: WBC & WBA world super-middleweight titles (Alvarez), WBO belt (Saunders) Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website at around 0400 BST

The name Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez dominates boxing but after almost 16 years between the professional ropes, the Mexican icon is still far from a household name outside of his homeland.

The 30-year-old has won countless world titles, has taken on challenges at various weights and, as he prepares to face Britain's Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday, insists he has another seven years to come in the sport.

So how has he risen to the top? And what else did we learn from BBC One's documentary 'Canelo - The Greatest Athlete You've Never Seen'?

What's with 'Canelo'?

A teenage Alvarez started boxing after being bullied because of his hair colour

The name by which most in boxing refer to the WBC and WBA world super-middleweight champion stems from his red hair.

'Canelo' translates to 'cinnamon' in Spanish and is a common term of affection used for Mexicans with red hair.

And in many ways it was his hair colour that nudged him into boxing as it made him a target for bullying in his teenage years and when he started fighting back, his talent with his fists became clear.

One of his seven brothers made him lace up boxing gloves for the first time and Eddie Reynoso - the man who still trains him now - says the young upstart "dominated" a young man four years his senior on his first visit to the gym at the age of 13.

Start young, learn plenty

Eddie Hearn catches up with Canelo Alvarez before Saturday's fight with Billy Joe Saunders

By 15, Alvarez turned professional and within five years he had amassed 35 fights.

The number is staggering when consideration is given to the fact two of Britain's Rio 2016 Olympians - Josh Kelly and Joshua Buatsi - have had 12 and 13 professional fights respectively in a similar time frame.

While amateur pedigree, sparring and gym work can give a fighter solid foundations, one wonders if this depth of professional experience at such a young age has ultimately provided Alvarez with total comfort under the glare of the fight night lights.

"Normally I can catch a fighter off guard but with Canelo, he seemed very relaxed," said Amir Khan, who was knocked out by Alvarez in 2016.

"You have a lot of fighters who want to be the upcoming star and take the easy route out. You have to give Canelo credit, he took the hard route up."

Promoter Richard Schaefer adds: "He was just this legend coming out of Mexico, everyone talking about him, this Mexican with red hair. Then when I saw him fight it was very apparent he had that talent, a God given talent that you cannot teach."

Floyd's class was a key moment

Mayweather (right) comfortably beat Alvarez on points in 2013

As momentum built, Alvarez's team eyed Floyd Mayweather and Schaefer, who was promoting Alvarez, replied: "Come on, this is not going to happen. You've got to trust me here, just wait a little longer."

Schaefer's concern would be justified as Mayweather - who retired with 50 wins from 50 fights - inflicted the only defeat of Alvarez's 58-fight career to date in 2013.

While Alvarez may have only been 23, the way he was convincingly beaten underlined just how special Mayweather was in the ring. Little wonder then that just this week Mayweather proclaimed "there will never be another fighter like me".

Trainer Reynoso, who guided Alvarez for the fight, said: "I think at that time he learned a lot from Mayweather. He learned what it feels like like to lose a fight. From there I think it was the best thing to happen to him."

His training team is special

Father and son 'Chepo' (left) and Eddie Reynoso oversee Alvarez's training

Reynoso and his father 'Chepo' have been constants in Alvarez's life since his teenage years. The champion now speaks lovingly about them as "friends" and their bond remained solid during controversy over his failed drugs tests in 2018.

While some fighters blame a trainer for defeat or seek fresh alternatives, the Reynosos have used Alvarez's 15 years to equip him with an array of skills that make him adaptable.

In BBC One's documentary, Eddie Reynoso's attention to detail is obvious when he explains how many more punches Alvarez needed to find to overcome Gennady Golovkin in a rematch and the subsequent change in strategy for that repeat fixture points to how rounded Alvarez's skillset has become.

"I pay attention to the opponent's attributes," explains Eddie Reynoso. "If he gets tired fast or is in good condition. Or if he throws punches, in what round does he throws less?"

'A fighter, not a celebrity'

Alvarez enjoys high-adrenaline pursuits and spent time with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019

The fighter who grew up selling ice creams to earn money as a teen is now boxing's best-paid star.

He now owns and says he "loves" the 38 horses housed at his ranch, while the risk-taking trait he has shown in taking on challenges in the ring can be seen in his love for high-speed off-road vehicles.

But he admits to almost being fearful of celebrity, its trappings and the pitfalls it creates.

Some argue his profile outside of Mexico and the US is not befitting of his boxing status. He however seems more focused on boxing deep into his 30s and his endless talk of "legacy" suggests his focus will be maintained.

"Canelo Alvarez is obsessed with winning," says Eddie Hearn, who now promotes him.

"This young man is for real. This guy is not a celebrity, he's a fighter."