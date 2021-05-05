Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury: 'A business man, spartan, cheese and cracked eggs'

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments129

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
British pair Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right) hold all of the world heavyweight titles between them

Tyson Fury says he will expose Anthony Joshua as a "fake" in the ring because "he's a businessman and I'm a spartan".

Fury, 32, sat down with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn for the No Passion No Point podcast and detailed how he expects to beat his fellow Briton.

The pair are widely expected to fight this summer if their teams can finalise a deal long in the making.

"I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese," said Fury. "That's how easy it's going to be."

Addressing Hearn, Fury added: "Your boy, you built him up from scratch. You've done a fantastic job by the way. You took an amateur boxer and made him into the finished article. It's a shame he has to be in the same era as the 'Gypsy King'.

"When he gets cracked right in the jaw, it's like a boiled egg with a split down the middle, it can't be repaired. He will go.

"I'll even tell you what punch it is going to be - it'll be a check left hook to the temple, his legs will go and he will fall on his face. He may get back up and I'll knock him out with a straight right."

'Spartan v businessman'

Tyson Fury throws a table tennis paddle
Fury has been playing table tennis at the Matchroom Boxing Covid-secure bubble before this weekend's fight

Fury sat down with Hearn in Arlington, Texas, where he is supporting fellow Briton Billy Joe Saunders, who fights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for the WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight titles - a bout to be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live at 04:00 BST on Sunday.

Fury - holder of the WBC heavyweight title - is expected to take on Joshua - the IBF, WBO and WBA champion - in Saudi Arabia in late July or early August.

Financial terms are said to have been agreed almost a year ago but the final points of the arrangement are being worked on. Hearn told listeners of his podcast that both he, Joshua and Fury were all intent on concluding a deal.

"I can't wait to get the big dosser in the ring and give him a good hiding to prove to the world what a fake he is," added Fury.

"AJ couldn't lace my boots. He doesn't have the minerals to fight me. He's a great champion. The real difference is he's a businessman and I am a spartan. We've all got a few quid, what does it matter? We're all bare bums in the shower at the end of the day.

"You can have all the money in the world, what can you take with you? Nothing. Everything on this world will stay here but do you know what, they'll be talking about me in 1,000 years - the Gypsy King from England."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by Strangely Beige, today at 16:03

    We're all bare bums in the shower at the end of the day! Classic Tyson..

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 16:31

      Youwhat replied:
      He's entertaining fury is. And he's the much better fighter too. Will be glad if they manage to get it on finally!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:04

    All this talk is getting soooo boring now and it's starting to resemble the Mayweather v Pacquiao fiasco which was also drawn out to the point (Pacquiao specifically) were past their best by the time they actually got in the ring.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:50

      Celts replied:
      Would be best to do it at Wembley once we are allowed a full crowd.

  • Comment posted by Antlion, today at 16:14

    If this isn't about business, social media, personal sponsors and hype for the sake of it just for some extra cash, they'd both be in the ring right now. They need to stop flapping their lips and get in the ring and show which is one better, are they boxers or business men?

  • Comment posted by Clevor Trever, today at 15:51

    "I will cut Anthony Joshua down like a hot knife through cheese," said Fury.

    =====

    Think you'll find it's a hot knife through butter, Tyson. Not cheese.

    • Reply posted by the_warden, today at 15:58

      the_warden replied:
      Maybe he thinks he'll win, but it won't be easy, that's why it's cheese haha

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 16:06

    Fury is the better boxer. AJ is the fitter boxer. So it will make for an interesting fight.

    • Reply posted by EnemyOfTheState, today at 16:28

      EnemyOfTheState replied:
      Muscles don’t equal fitness. Fury is extremely fit for a flabby man.

  • Comment posted by Mansell Mania, today at 16:06

    Just watched the Lennox Lewis documentary. Makes you realise how bad the current heavyweight scene is. I expect fury to beat Joshua, he’s too easy to hit and even if fury can’t ko Joshua he’ll most likely box his head off. Joshua obviously has power and can finish so he’s got a good chance but money would be on fury.
    Lewis would destroy them both, by ko, easily!

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 16:33

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      Lewis is up there with Ali & Mike Tyson, these 2 are a good few levels below

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:32

    Why not do it at Wembley?? Oh i 4got its all about the $$$$$ and not the fans

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:51

      Celts replied:
      Fury claims he's a Spartan, but he is a businessman as well.

      Both just looking to maximise the amount of money they can make.

  • Comment posted by Sar, today at 15:58

    I can never work out whether this is real confidence, fake confidence or trash talk to sell a few more PPV

    • Reply posted by hulkhogan, today at 16:23

      hulkhogan replied:
      It’s all been real confidence so far. Near as dam it done everything he said he was going to do.

  • Comment posted by Fastback1969, today at 16:07

    AJ carries a lot of power. Unfortunately the amount of muscle mass has cost him a lot in speed. Compare the hand speed of AJ from the beginning of his Pro career to now and its night and day. I think Fury's movement will be too much for him. Obviously it only takes one good shot but AJ has to be able to land that shot. Speed kills, so I'll go with Fury for the win.

  • Comment posted by Ewok, today at 15:59

    I think Fury is the better boxer and I think Fury will win, if it ever happens.

    • Reply posted by k5, today at 16:03

      k5 replied:
      fury is the better boxer ' but aj hits a lot harder

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 16:49

    You can still get 4/6 Fury go and re mortgage your house get on and buy a bigger one with your winnings. Easiest money you will ever receive. Joshua can not beat Fury he just has not got the tools mentally or physically its really that simple.

    • Reply posted by redscouse, today at 16:53

      redscouse replied:
      I have 5 grand at 4/5

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:47

    Tyson fury had proved he has the skill , the chin and the bottle but where he will win is in the energy , he can sustain 12 rounds of high pace where as Joshua looks tired after 3 rounds in every fight. . He has the same punchers chance as wilder had but I’ve followed boxing for 40 years and fury is the smartest heavyweight I’ve seen in that time

  • Comment posted by Steel Falcon, today at 16:54

    Headline after the fight reads:

    "Fury retires Joshua"

  • Comment posted by redscouse, today at 16:49

    Fury wins anyway he wants......I will be shocked if Joshua evev lands a noteable punch. Its like Man City v Torquay.

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 16:44

    I just want to see it.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:42

    Saudi Arabia? Gimme a break, shocking human rights. Boxing ruined by the fat cats & pay per view, we want the real fans at these events!

  • Comment posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 16:41

    Ah, the old "hot knife through cheese" adage. Fury used to at least be able to talk a good fight, now he's just an end-of-the-pier pantomime villain.

    If this happens - and it's a big IF - then Joshua will outclass Fury, and embarrass the big mouthed thug.

    • Reply posted by Keith Baker, today at 16:46

      Keith Baker replied:
      You know not of what you speak.

  • Comment posted by ab, today at 16:31

    This will be a good fight - cannot wait for it to happen!

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 16:25

    These promo's are starting to look like the stuff that you'd see in wrestling

    • Reply posted by ACM, today at 16:47

      ACM replied:
      You must not have followed boxing for about 60 years, if you think it 'now' looks like wrestling haha

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 16:18

    Would love to see Tyson have a go at Hearn himself even more than AJ, guy thinks he's some real life Del Boy when he's more like Mickey Pearce.

    • Reply posted by rigsby70, today at 16:42

      rigsby70 replied:
      He’s a promoter, you have to be a bit flash, to sell the fight. Fury is a boxer, he needs a promoter, that’s the business. You don’t like Hearn, so what.😺

Top Stories