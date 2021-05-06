Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Harper (right) has 11 wins and a draw on her record

World champion Terri Harper has pulled out of fighting Hyun Mi Choi after re-fracturing her hand.

The Briton, 24, was due to defend her WBC world super-featherweight title and bid to win Choi's WBA belt in a unification bout on 15 May.

Harper broke her hand when she fought Katherina Thanderz in November, an injury that required surgery.

"I'm absolutely devastated to announce that in my last spar of camp I have damaged my hand again," said Harper.

"Myself and my team have worked so hard over the last five months to ensure I had the best recovery and a full training camp with no problems with my hand."

Harper said she has "snapped the plate" in her hand and suffered a re-fracture.

"Hopefully this unification fight can happen before the end of the year," added Harper, who is unbeaten in 12 fights.

"It's still my dream to unify and be on the road to undisputed."