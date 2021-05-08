Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: Mexican wins with eighth-round stoppage

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez stopped Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round in Texas to unify the super-middleweight titles.

Britain's Saunders was growing into the fight before a brutal punch to his right eye saw his corner throw in the towel before round nine.

Mexican Alvarez, 30, defended his WBC and WBA world super-middleweight titles and took Saunders' WBO belt.

The fight took place in front of about 70,000 fans at Texas's AT&T Stadium.

  • Comment posted by mrcarlsberg, today at 05:44

    If you dont have the power to hurt Alvarez you lose. He is way better fighter than when mayweather beat him.
    However triple g was robbed of the win in both fights.

  • Comment posted by Mr Anderson, today at 05:43

    Billy Joe BS on DDD loss to Joyce -
    “You look at the greats, the eyes, the face, we get through that. That’s the path in life we choose for a living. We punch people in the face and get punched in the face. If my two eye sockets were broken, my jaw was broken, my teeth were out, my nose was smashed, my brain was beaten, I was not stopping until I was knocked out or worse."
    Total poetic justice!!!

  • Comment posted by Rne 147, today at 05:43

    Easy night..

  • Comment posted by johnherson, today at 05:42

    As a Brit living in the USA totally embarrassing again!!! Saunders and Callum smith never as much as marked Alvarez !!! Coaches in the UK just not World class!!!!!

  • Comment posted by dutchtouch84, today at 05:40

    Hopefully this will quiet Billy Joe Saunders down. Amir Khan gave a much better performance against Canelo then Billy did. People are very easy to forget this and he went out on his shield like a man.

    • Reply posted by Neilo, today at 05:42

      Neilo replied:
      Agreed and without any disrespect either

  • Comment posted by Coolio28251, today at 05:39

    Haha everyone got a plan until they get hit 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 05:38

    I had Saunders ahead until that moment with his eye. Absolutely gutted there, but Canelo can just turn it on in just a flash, that's why nobody will beat him now.

  • Comment posted by COLOUREDCREATIVE, today at 05:38

    Fight pretty much went the way expected. Great effort from Billy Joe. Out boxed and frustrated Canelo in spells, But one mistake and one punch ended it ultimately. Good fight.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 05:37

    Jab flicking wont do,
    Not a fan of Saunders but nobody and i mean nobody can fight with a broken eye socket.

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 05:36

    Good performance by BJS. Fantastic shot by Canelo. Shame as BJS was just starting to find a way.
    Right decision to pull him out by his corner... fractured orbital bone probably (Canelo said he heard it crack). They might have saved his sight and career by making that choice.
    No shame BJS .. great effort!

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 05:35

    A lot of posters clearly been on the old sherbert tonight judging by some of the absolute rubbish been spouted.

    • Reply posted by gooner7, today at 05:43

      gooner7 replied:
      Its quite simple. BJS got beat by the better man. Sherbet or no sherbet.

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 05:35

    Just so glad canelo nailed him world class boxer now caleb is the only fight Eddie sort it

  • Comment posted by sulaak, today at 05:34

    BJS is not in the same class as Canelo, Erislandy Lara, Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs. He is a quitter and done at the top level. He should focus on a rematch with Eubank Jr, that is his level of compitition.

    • Reply posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 05:36

      Tony Di Wonderful replied:
      Is this a bot?

      Youve already said this.

  • Comment posted by Bert Mtz, today at 05:34

    I heard when the cheek bone cracked.

    Good fight but Canelo is over rated

  • Comment posted by James tomkinz, today at 05:33

    When Daniel Dubois's eye socket was smashed he carried on for 8 more rounds.

    Billy said he would have carried in fighting even if both eyes were damaged.

    KARMA!!! Be careful what you wish for!!
    BJ Saunders Quit!!!! SIMPLE

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 05:32

    I think it's time for Saunders to eat humble pie....

    But don't think his face could now endure the pain.....

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 05:32

    At least it sounds like Fury v Joshua is finally agreed .

  • Comment posted by Mark1white, today at 05:32

    Soon as Canelo upped his tempo it was fight over. Cruised through to round 8 without ever looking troubled.

  • Comment posted by tillthecopscomeknockin, today at 05:31

    Saunders hardly thru a punch of note..if flicking a jab out to measure distance is boxing then why bother...the scorecards were about right...

  • Comment posted by dontstop, today at 05:31

    Same meat. Different gravy.

