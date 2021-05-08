Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: Mexican wins with eighth-round stoppage
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez stopped Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round in Texas to unify the super-middleweight titles.
Britain's Saunders was growing into the fight before a brutal punch to his right eye saw his corner throw in the towel before round nine.
Mexican Alvarez, 30, defended his WBC and WBA world super-middleweight titles and took Saunders' WBO belt.
The fight took place in front of about 70,000 fans at Texas's AT&T Stadium.
However triple g was robbed of the win in both fights.
“You look at the greats, the eyes, the face, we get through that. That’s the path in life we choose for a living. We punch people in the face and get punched in the face. If my two eye sockets were broken, my jaw was broken, my teeth were out, my nose was smashed, my brain was beaten, I was not stopping until I was knocked out or worse."
Total poetic justice!!!
Not a fan of Saunders but nobody and i mean nobody can fight with a broken eye socket.
Right decision to pull him out by his corner... fractured orbital bone probably (Canelo said he heard it crack). They might have saved his sight and career by making that choice.
No shame BJS .. great effort!
Good fight but Canelo is over rated
Billy said he would have carried in fighting even if both eyes were damaged.
KARMA!!! Be careful what you wish for!!
BJ Saunders Quit!!!! SIMPLE
But don't think his face could now endure the pain.....