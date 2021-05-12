Brendan Irvine beat Istavan Szaka in London last year to qualify for the Olympics

Belfast flyweight Brendan Irvine says he can return home with a medal from the Tokyo Games after a disappointing Olympic debut in 2016.

Irvine, who was confirmed in the Irish team on Wednesday after qualifying for Japan last year, was beaten in his first-round bout in the Rio Games.

"I was caught up in that Olympic bubble - I will not let it effect me as it did in Rio," said the 24-year-old.

"If I can relax and get in the groove I know I can walk away with a medal."

The Commonwealth Games and European medallist earned a place in Tokyo at the qualifiers in London last March - they were soon halted soon after his win over Hungary's Istavan Szaka because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His selection in the Ireland Olympic team was officially confirmed on Wednesday and he will compete at the Kokugikan Arena between 26 July and 7 August.

Ireland failed to win any boxing medals in Rio but Irvine is hopeful of a much better outcome in Tokyo.

"There's no reason why we can't win medals - if we perform the best we can then there's no reason why we can't bring medals home," added Irvine.

"I'm delighted that it's officially confirmed and my spot at the Games is guaranteed. I'm looking forward to it and I know it's going to be completely different to the last Olympics."