Both Ramirez (left) and Taylor have never lost

Josh Taylor v Jose Ramirez Date: 22 May Venue: Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas Belts: IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC world super-lightweight titles Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Josh Taylor's historic bout with Jose Ramirez will be broadcast by BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday morning.

Scotland's Taylor takes on American Ramirez in Las Vegas on Saturday night and coverage starts at 02:30 BST, with the fight set to start at 04:00.

Mike Costello and fellow 5 Live Boxing analyst Steve Bunce lead the coverage alongside trainer Joe Gallagher.

Taylor and Ramirez hold two super-lightweight world titles each, meaning all four belts will be on the line.

"Both have shown time and again that on the big occasions, they produce," said Costello.

Bunce added: "These two have some similar energy. There is something about the two of them. I really like Ramirez and what he stands for. I like Taylor and what he stands for. As fighters I absolutely love them."

Since the formation of the WBO in 1988, there have only been six fights across boxing's weight divisions where the WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC world titles have all been on the line.

Taylor, 30, could become the first British fighter to hold all four titles.

He has 18 wins from as many fights but to become undisputed champion he will need to inflict a first defeat on 28-year-old Ramirez, who has 26 wins from as many contests.

Should Taylor triumph, Costello believes it could be argued the achievement "is one of the best in recent years by any British sportsman or woman".