The AIBA paid tribute to Rashed Al-Swaisat on Instagram

An independent investigation is to be carried out into the death of a young Jordanian boxer at the World Youth Championships.

Rashed Al-Swaisat, 19, was taken to hospital in Poland after suffering a head injury during the third round of his under-81 kg fight against Estonia's Anton Vinogradov on 16 April.

He died in hospital 10 days after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has launched the investigation.

Umar Kremlev, the AIBA president, said he was "determined" to ensure lessons are learned from the boxer's death.

The AIBA investigation will be led by Vincent Gremeaux, head of the Centre for Sport Medicine at the Lausanne University Hospital

Gremeaux said: "My specific tasks as an independent expert are to help clarify the exact course of events that led to the boxer's death and to review the protocols and treatments that were followed and administered on the occasion of this accident."

Al-Swaisat, a member of the Jordanian national boxing team, was competing at the World Youth Championships in Kielce, Poland, a competition which took place over the course of two weeks.

"Boxing has made huge progress in terms of safety and we are fortunate that such injuries are extremely rare in our sport," Kremlev added.