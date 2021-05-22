Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Manny Pacquiao's last fight was against Keith Thurman in July 2019

Manny Pacquiao is set for his first fight in two years when he faces WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in August.

The 42-year-old has not fought since he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in July 2019.

He announced on Twitter external-link that he will meet 31-year-old Spence Jr in Las Vegas on 21 August in what would be his 72nd professional fight.

Pacquiao, who is a serving senator in the Philippines, has a 62-7-2 record.

He is aiming to win a world title in a fourth decade after first claiming the WBC flyweight belt in 1998. He has won world titles at eight different weights in his 26-year pro career.

Spence Jr, who has a 27-0 record, claimed victory over Danny Garcia in December in his first fight since a serious car crash in 2019 that left him in intensive care.

Confirming the fight on Instagram, Spence Jr wrote: "Done deal! See y'all in Vegas for the biggest fight of the year."