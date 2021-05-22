Manny Pacquiao set to fight Errol Spence Jr in Las Vegas in August
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Manny Pacquiao is set for his first fight in two years when he faces WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in August.
The 42-year-old has not fought since he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in July 2019.
He announced on Twitter that he will meet 31-year-old Spence Jr in Las Vegas on 21 August in what would be his 72nd professional fight.
Pacquiao, who is a serving senator in the Philippines, has a 62-7-2 record.
He is aiming to win a world title in a fourth decade after first claiming the WBC flyweight belt in 1998. He has won world titles at eight different weights in his 26-year pro career.
Spence Jr, who has a 27-0 record, claimed victory over Danny Garcia in December in his first fight since a serious car crash in 2019 that left him in intensive care.
Confirming the fight on Instagram, Spence Jr wrote: "Done deal! See y'all in Vegas for the biggest fight of the year."
I'm convinced that this fight is not what true boxing fans want to see.
... and neither is Mayweather v 'youtube influencer non-boxer guy'
Boxing is just about money these days like football. Bring back the days when people wanted the title and don’t allow these fights, make the champ have to fight the No1 or be stripped. All fight 60/40 to the winner so promoters cannot add their greed
we doubted him against Thurman but 2 years at this age is a long time and Spence is better than Thurman.
I actually think it will be a good fight with Spence winning but Manny giving a hard nights work
Joshua-Usyk and Fury-Wilder3 should be good contests.
If they want to fight each other then they ultimately will. Hopefully it will still be for the undisputed title.
Pacquiao is an effectively retired 42 year old, and Spence is one of the world's best boxers, and in is prime.
So Spence will have Pacquiao's name on his CV, but it should have a big asterisk beside it.
Sadly at so many weights the title chances for active contenders is frozen, or at best very slow moving what with this scenario or those rematch clauses that are popular today.