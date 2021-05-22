Manny Pacquiao set to fight Errol Spence Jr in Las Vegas in August

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao's last fight was against Keith Thurman in July 2019

Manny Pacquiao is set for his first fight in two years when he faces WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in August.

The 42-year-old has not fought since he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in July 2019.

He announced on Twitterexternal-link that he will meet 31-year-old Spence Jr in Las Vegas on 21 August in what would be his 72nd professional fight.

Pacquiao, who is a serving senator in the Philippines, has a 62-7-2 record.

He is aiming to win a world title in a fourth decade after first claiming the WBC flyweight belt in 1998. He has won world titles at eight different weights in his 26-year pro career.

Spence Jr, who has a 27-0 record, claimed victory over Danny Garcia in December in his first fight since a serious car crash in 2019 that left him in intensive care.

Confirming the fight on Instagram, Spence Jr wrote: "Done deal! See y'all in Vegas for the biggest fight of the year."

  • Comment posted by Ingvar_Gunnarsson, today at 12:08

    This is why the UFC will eventually overtake boxing in the money stakes. The best fight the best, or you don't fight. You don't really get fighters fighting ten years past their sell-by date for another pay day.

    • Reply posted by Janer64, today at 12:12

      Janer64 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 12:02

    Over the years, boxing has become more and more of a joke. Mayweather fighting a youtuber. That 'stunt' with his cap being stolen by that youtuber guy was just straight out of WWE.
    I'm convinced that this fight is not what true boxing fans want to see.
    ... and neither is Mayweather v 'youtube influencer non-boxer guy'

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 12:10

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      They are both at least pedigree boxers, pacman is getting on a bit now though, but agree boxing has become farcical in many ways.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 12:01

    Manny is a legend. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Spaniard, today at 11:54

    Manny one of my fav sportsman. This is not Goode. He did very well ahainst 1 time Thurman. But he cannot beat Spence. There is just no way. If he does it would make him once and for all better than Money Mayweather.

  • Comment posted by UK_Enigma, today at 11:51

    All about the money! Funny though that the big bucks are fighting a 42yr old who hasn’t been in the ring for 2 years and not the other big names!

    Boxing is just about money these days like football. Bring back the days when people wanted the title and don’t allow these fights, make the champ have to fight the No1 or be stripped. All fight 60/40 to the winner so promoters cannot add their greed

    • Reply posted by Sheikh-Prattle-And-Droll, today at 12:03

      Sheikh-Prattle-And-Droll replied:
      These days? It's ALWAYS been about the money - boxers are prize fighters. Always were, always will be...

  • Comment posted by GingerPrince, today at 11:47

    Biggest fight of the year?? What's Spence Jr been smoking?

    • Reply posted by Janer64, today at 12:13

      Janer64 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 11:45

    Its all about money, i for one cant deny that for Manny

    we doubted him against Thurman but 2 years at this age is a long time and Spence is better than Thurman.

    I actually think it will be a good fight with Spence winning but Manny giving a hard nights work

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 11:42

    NB: He beat Keith Thurman, not 'Keith Therman'.

  • Comment posted by This is Gospel, today at 11:40

    Spence wins by stoppage. Sad way to complete a legendary career.

  • Comment posted by Dusan Timote, today at 11:37

    This is a no-win fight for Spence, he should be fighting one of the many exciting newer names at his weight

    • Reply posted by Winston, today at 11:40

      Winston replied:
      Apart from the massive payday

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:36

    As for Fury-Joshua not taking place, I'm not disappointed by that. That fight needs to be at a packed Wembley, not Saudi Arabia.
    Joshua-Usyk and Fury-Wilder3 should be good contests.
    If they want to fight each other then they ultimately will. Hopefully it will still be for the undisputed title.

    • Reply posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:51

      Cos-my-neighbour-said-so replied:
      And this has got what to do with Spence/Pacquiao ?

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:36

    Spence everyday on this one … can see Manny being stopped, but fair play to him .. still drawing the big names at 42 .. and beating many of them … just not this time.

  • Comment posted by cavanman21, today at 11:35

    Sad news hope all goes well

  • Comment posted by Pantaloons, today at 11:33

    Been in the Philippines when Pacman fought and the country comes to a standstill. Wish he would retire though. 42 is too old to fight for this boxing legend.

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 11:27

    Well, it's more credible than Mayweather against a youtube blogger, but not much.
    Pacquiao is an effectively retired 42 year old, and Spence is one of the world's best boxers, and in is prime.
    So Spence will have Pacquiao's name on his CV, but it should have a big asterisk beside it.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Maggot, today at 11:36

      Gunner-Maggot replied:
      At least in FM case it’s not a full professional bout and is purely entertainment. This is a fully fledged world title fight, I love boxing but I’m not at all surprised many turn to UFC nowadays.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 11:27

    How much money does Pacman need?

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 11:27

    One sided victory for Spence by stoppage. Not a great match up!

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, today at 11:17

    It will be over two years since Pacquiao last fought, then he gets to challenge for world title, i know his world title credentials, but surely active contenders should be getting title shots.

    Sadly at so many weights the title chances for active contenders is frozen, or at best very slow moving what with this scenario or those rematch clauses that are popular today.

    • Reply posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 11:38

      Cos-my-neighbour-said-so replied:
      All about the dollar .. little else nowadays

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 11:13

    Spence will be too young, active, skillful and motivated for the veteran Manny. I see a late stoppage in favour of Spencer.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Maggot, today at 11:13

    What a disappointing fight for Spence at this stage in his career. PAC is not the man he once was and is 42. Beating him proves nothing, losing to him loses everything. I only imagine it will give him a good pay day and if so fair enough. I don’t object to that as he had every right to earn as much cash as possible. But as a fight I’ll pass....agree with the comment below. ES v TC is what we want

