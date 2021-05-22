Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor delivered a titanic performance to become Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era after defeating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in an enthralling light-welterweight unification bout.

The Scot knocked down the American in Las Vegas with two devastating left hands on his way to recording a 114-112 score on all judges' cards.

Taylor, who remains undefeated in 18 bouts after inflicting Ramirez's first loss, is just the fifth man in the the sport to hold all four belts.

