Josh Taylor is now the unified light-welterweight world champion

Josh Taylor says he wants a fight with American Terence Crawford next after he defeated Jose Ramirez to unify the light-welterweight division.

The Scot knocked Ramirez down twice on the way to winning by unanimous decision at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

And now he is prepared to move up to welterweight to fight Crawford.

"I think two undisputed champions going at it at 147 pounds would be awesome, would be amazing," said Taylor.

"I'm not going to be short of options now, every fight is going to be huge. We'll take it and see what comes my way, we'll just ride the wave."

Taylor is now Britain's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era after an enthralling fight against Ramirez, which took his record to 18 wins from 18.

He recorded 114-112 scores on all judges' cards to become just the fifth man in the sport to hold all four belts in a weight division; retaining his IBF and WBA titles and adding the WBO and WBC belts to his haul.

Ramirez hit the deck in the sixth round, and was toppled again in the seventh, with referee Kenny Bayless being accused by the Scot for "giving" Ramirez an extra few seconds to recover which helped him get through the round.

"This has been 15 years in the making of hard work and dedication," said the 30-year-old. "It's finally paid off.

"I'm just so determined and my will to win is second to none. I did everything right this week. In the lead up the plan was to get inside Ramirez's head and use his aggression against him and it worked well all week.

"I think the referee gave him too much time, it should have been fight over. If I had a little more time, he was really flailing, I feel the count was longer than it should have been."

'Now is the time to fight in Edinburgh'

The Edinburgh fighter hasn't fought in his hometown since November 2017 when he stopped Miguel Vasquez, and he says he would love to bring a big fight back to either Edinburgh Castle, or the home of his football heroes Hibernian.

"Now is the time to get that fight at Edinburgh castle or Easter Road," he said. "I know Easter Road are going to be up for having me there and they've said it to me a few times.

"But I've love to fight at Edinburgh castle. I just think that would be iconic with the castle lit up in the background."

Taylor is now Scotland's first undisputed world champions in 50 years, and he paid tribute to the last man to do it; fellow Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan.

"I did it just like you," he said. "I'll see you when I get home. Much love. He's a legend. You gave me so much inspiration to do it, and I'm just like you. See you soon, champ."